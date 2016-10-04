BOUCAUD, Alicia passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st October, 2016. Daughter of Leonard and Trina Smith. Wife of Richard. Mother of Kristin, Gregory, Luke and Hannah. Sister of Ana, Ricardo, Jackie, Natalie, Marissa and Roger. Sister-in-law of seven. Aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Funeral mass for the late Alicia Boucaud takes place at The Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream on Thursday 6th October, 2016 at 9:00am, thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery. Funeral entrusted to C&B, 625-1170. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/ 04.