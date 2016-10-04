CHADEE CLIVE faddy died on Sunday 2nd October, 2016. He was the son of Heeralal and Dhannah Chadee (both deceased) father of Jeewan and Shivani. brother of Stella (deceased), Stanley (sticker), Lomas, Harold, Vero, Indra, Grace and Barbara (joan). brother-in-law of Krishna, Marcella, Cheryl, Judith, Anand, Andre, Atma and Ricky. He was the uncle of John and many others.

The funeral of Clive Faddy Chadee takes place at 2pm on wednesday 5th October, 2016 at 10 koon koon branch trace, Malabar, Arima thence to Allens Cremotorium. Sorzano Street. Arima.