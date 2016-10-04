MARSHALL, Garth Ian Stanley passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2016 at Vitas House. Beloved Son of Stanley (dec) and Joyce Marshall. Devoted Husband of Pixie du Coudray. Father of Jonathon Marshall. Father in law of Alicia Marshall. Brother of Cheryl Williams (Andrew), Andre Marshal (Denyse).

Sandra Yorke (Stafford). Uncle of Scott and Shanice Yorke, Rebecca and Gabrielle Marshall and Nerissa Williams. Dearly loved by Jean Pierre, Vitra, Josh Stephanie, Pebbles and Jordan du Coudray Jeannine, Ryan, Zachary and Ava Collier. Relative of the Marshalls, Franklin, Leotaud Salvary, Gibbs, and Lopez

The Funeral of the late Garth Ian Stanley Marshall takes place at the Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road Maraval at 10 am on Wednesday 5th October 2016. A collection will be taken up for the Radiology Centre and Vitas House. To send condolences please visit www.clarkandbattoo. com For enquiries; call C&B: 625- 1170