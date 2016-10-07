KANHAI, Lucille (nee Joseph) of Belmont died September 30th, 2016. Mother of Meena, Whade, Charmaine & Natasha. Mother-in-law of Glen & Anne. Grandmother of Anton, Genesia, Gervais, Crystal, Kieran & Chad. Great grandmother of Alexia & Mikkel. Dearest mom to Gregory, Rama, Victor & Marsha. Sister of Boysie, Sybil, Sonny, Joyce, Jean, Gerald (all deceased), Armould & Kenneth. Relative of the Joseph, Beepath, Kanhai & Squires families. Loving and dear friend of Kirsten, Kathy and many more.

A thanksgiving Mass for the life of Lucile Kanhai will be held at Assumption Parish, Maraval at 9am on Monday 10th October 2016 thence to Western Cemetery, St.James. Wreaths may be sent to Lee's Funeral Directors, E.M.Rd St.Augustine.