WILSON: Keith Kipling- July 23rd 1932- October 2nd 2016. Originally from Fontabelle, St.Michael, Barbados, son of Doctor John and Flossie Wilson (both deceased). He was the loving husband of Joyce Corbie-Wilson. Devoted Father of Margaret Horsham, Claire Walcott, David, Douglas, Darrell and Dane Wilson. Stepfather of Allison Guerra- Seepaul, Francine Guerra- Powers and Leslie Rowe.

Adoring Grandfather of Aaron, Graeme, David and Euzhan Horsham, Daniella, Victoria and Laura Walcott, Sterling, Steffan, Sean-Paul, James, Jonathan, Jeremy, John-Paul and Althea-Marie Wilson. Step-Grandfather of Martine Powers, Anya Seepaul and Akua Williams. Father- in-Law of Dave Horsham, Dawn Camps-Wilson, CDR Gregory Walcott, Khadine Charriandy-Wilson and Nicole Wilson.

Brother-in-Law of the Richardson family. Uncle of Patricia Hunt, Melody, Petal and Noble Kissoon and several others. Cherished friend of many. Past Master of Lodge Eastern Star No. 368 SC. Retired Insurance Executive.

Funeral service:- 1:00p.m., Friday, October 7th, 2016- All Saint's Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown. Intermen: Lapeyrouse Cemetery. Enquiries- R.M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223- 2007/ 637-2009.