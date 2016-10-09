LORD: ANDRE also known as 'Ticky', died on October 4th, 2016. Son of Cecila Lord and the late Harry Lord. Husband of Sonia Crooks. Father of Sean Lord and Chezere Briggs. Step-Father of Karissa and Aaron Crooks. Brother of John Monseque (deceased), Jemma Crichlow, Mary, Joseph and Wendy Lord.

Uncle of Keisha, Joshua, Jevon, Christopher, Khaleem, Anthony and Ezekeil (deceased). Grandfather of Adriano, Roman, Alessandro, Zachary, Chase, Chezere Inn and Cadence. Relative of the Millers, Meloneys, De Fours and Monseques. Friend of Cecil Perry, Michael Commisiong, Franklyn and Joanne Wickham and many others. Member of the Rovers Football Club.

Funeral service for the late Andre Ticky Lord takes place at 9:30am on Monday 10th October, 2016 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port-of-Spain thence to the Tunapuna Public Cemetery, Tunapuna. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, St. Augustine, 663-1010.