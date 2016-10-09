MARTINEZ: LOUIS passed away on 3rd October, 2016.? Son of Luis and Carmen Martinez (deceased).? Brother of Michael (deceased), Monica Martinez and Rosalie Martinez- Garcia (Andre deceased). Uncle of Alejandro (Christine) and Mariella. ? Friend of many.

Funeral Mass for the late Louis Martinez takes place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday 11th October, 2016 at The Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval. Interment at Lapeyrouse Cemetery. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637- 2009.