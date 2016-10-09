MOONAN: IRIS formerly of Rio Claro died peacefully at Southern Mediacal Clinic on Friday 7th October, 2016 at the age of 85. She was the loving Daughter of Charles & Lucy Lutchmenarine (dec). Wife of Carl R. Moonan( dec). Mother of Rehanna (dec), Sintra, Sandra, Deborah, Lisa & Larry. Grandmother of Tarrish, Vishal, Rajiv, Irisa, Darius, Ricardo, Jenelle, Ketura, Ravi & Nathan. Great Grandmother of Zachary.

Mother in Law of Reynold, Dave, Gabriel, Robin & Nancy. Sister of Oudnarine, (dec) Deonarine(dec), Roger (dec), Celena (dec), Ruth (dec), Cecilia(dec), Marie, Jean, Pearl, Myra & Ralph Lutchmenarine. Sister in law of seven. Aunt, Cousin and friend of many.

The funeral service for the late Iris Moonan will be held on Monday 10th October, 2016 at Belgroves Prayer Room at 3.30pm Followed by cremation at Belgroves Crematorium at 5.00pm. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Iris Moonan, please logon to www.belgroves.com