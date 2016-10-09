WHARTON-LAKE, LENNOX. Devoted husband of Patricia Abraham Wharton-Lake. Beloved father of Lennox, Geoffrey, Suzanne, Paul, Natalie, Adam and Kristel. Brother of Noreen (dec.), Shirley (dec.), Marlene and Sonia. Grandfather of 10.

Funeral on Monday 10th October, 2016 at 11.30 am from the Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval. Private Cremation. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken up for the Diabetes Association. Thanks to the Management of the Trinidad Country Club, parking for the funeral will be available on their compound. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com