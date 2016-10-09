YEATES- THOMPSON: Hermine Janet- departed this life on Tuesday 4th October, 2016 at Caura Hospital at the age of 73. Wife of: Garfield Errol Thompson BKA Errol. Mother of: Herman and Gary. Mother in Law of: Nathalie and Nandie. Grandmother of: Nadrian, Azaria and Phoebe. Sister of: Ursula, Carl, Nalton, Olive, Edith, Euthan, Ruby, Kate, Winnifred, Charmaine and others. Sister in Law of: Margaret, Mona, Patricia, Daniel, Desmond, Glenda, John, Kelvin, Michell, Wendy, Samuel and others.

Very Good Friend of: Yvonne George. Aunt of: Joy-Anne, Celise, Charlene, Damien, Wendy, Edsul, Beverly, Rhonda, Kerwin, Sean, Alana, Devalie, Shelly-Ann, Alistier, Keron, Ronald and many others. Cousin of: The Yeates, Jones, Tobias, Bellemy families and others. Friend of: Many (Including members of staff at the Port of Spain General Hospital and Sangre Grande Hospital).

The funeral service for the late Hermine Janet Yeates-Thompson takes place on Monday 10th October, 2016 from 2:00pm at Scarborough Seventh Day Adventist Church followed by interment at the Plymouth Public Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Belgroves Memorial Centre & Crematorium #10 Orange Grove Road, Trincity 223-2178 Ext. 556. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves.com