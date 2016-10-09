IT IS WITH great sorrow and peaceful calm that the Furlan family announces the passing of Pietro Alberto Furlan, on Thursday September 8, 2016 at the age of 55. Born to Benito (dec) and Evelyn (nee Pereira) in Venezuela on October 4, 1960.

He is survived by his loving wife Maria (nee Rodriguez). Proud father of Brandon and Elizabeth. Brother of Elena (Carlos), uncle of Lianne and Fletcher. Son-inlaw of Silvio and Dalia, brother- in-law of Carlos (Diana). Cousin of Luigi, Rita (dec), Ivana (dec), Gloria (dec), Sandra, Maurizio, Massimo, Jo Ann, Keith, Suzanne, Carol Ann, Jackie, Victor and Vasco. Nephew of Maria (dec), Eia, Edda, Victor (dec) and Veitlyne.

Alberto was a man of honor, selfless, kind and a source of endless happiness for his friends and family. He will be mourned forever by those who knew and loved him.

