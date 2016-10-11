BROWN, THEOPHILUS: better known as Bata & Tiwa formerly of Couva departed this life on Wednesday 31st August, 2016 at the age of 100. He would be lovingly remembered as the husband of the late Urma Eccles Brown better known as Teacher Urma. Father of Monica, Philma, Philton & The late Philson. Grandfather of Ten (10). Great Grandfather of three (3). Great Great Grandfather of many. Relative of: Bain, Laugley, Daniel, Williams, Kong, Peters, Mascall, Eccles, Reurick & others.

The funeral service for the late Theophilus Brown will to be held on Friday 9th September, 2016 at Belgroves Prayer Room 107- 109 Coffee Street, San Fernando at 1:00pm.Followed by an interment at Marabella Public Cemetery. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Theophilus Brown please logon to www.belgroves.com