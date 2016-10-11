MITCHELL: LIZA LUCIA passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th October 2016. Daughter of Aphew (Kit) and Shirley (Honey) Graham. Beloved wife of Roger. Devoted and Loving mother of Jonathan, Christopher and Sabrina. Dedicated sister of Richard, Brian and Gina. Daughter-in-law of Terrence and Bernadette Mitchell. Sister- in-law of Patricia Graham, Lisa Robinson, Gregory Mitchell and Marisa Peters. Relative of the Graham, Mitchell, Foon, Sankar, Vieira and Gonsavles families.

Funeral service for the late Liza Lucia Mitchell takes place at 10:30 am on Wednesday 12th October 2016 at St. Finbar's R.C. Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin. Private cremation. For enquiries please contact R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited at 223-2007/637-2009.