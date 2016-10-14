LOREGNARD, Lenora (Brightie) of 19 A Cawnpore Street, St. James went to be with the Lord on 10th October, 2016 at the age of 85 years. Widow of Clenald (Jeff). Mother of Vanessa Harris (Ministry of Health), Richard (Ministry of Works), David (TTRA) and Patricia (T&TEC). Mother-in-law of David Harris, Debra De Here and Barbara Lucas. Sister to Norman, Gilbert (Ned), Doris, Phyllis, Elaine and Albert (all deceased).

Grandmother of Shawnette, Cheyenne, Che, Shalon, Tessa (deceased), Danica, Raejeanne and Rhion. Great Grandmother of Ten (10). Sister- in-law to Robert (Patsy), Ronald, Michael, Francis and Anthony Loregnard and Jeanne Bugros. Friend of many.

Funeral service takes place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 14th October, 2016 from Church of Assumption, Maraval thence to the Western Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com