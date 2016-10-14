SNAGGS, CLAUDIA passed away on Tuesday 11th October, 2016 at the age of 77years. She is lovingly remembered as his wife by Ken; as mother by Kevin (Janice) and Ricardo and as grandmother by Krystina and Cieara. She was the daughter of Paul and Pearl Mycoo (deceased); sister of Gerald, Janette, Arthur, Margaret, Kathleen, Judy, Rosemarie, Robert and Joanne; aunt of Marcus, Michelle, Karen, Sheldon, Lutchmi, Avind, Paul and Donna; Nathalia and Liselle; Johann and Chris; Stuart, Alicia, Jeanine and Giselle, Chad and Martin; Brent, Lorraine and Joel; aunt-in-law of Roger, Roslyn and Rachel. Great-aunt of 25.

Daughter in-law of Fred & Rosa Hull (deceased); Sister-in-law of Gloria, Basil, Barbara, Desmond, Rawle, Garth, Ronnie, David, Barbara Hull, Cynthia and Clayton (deceased).

The funeral service will be held at St Theresa RC Church, de Verteuil Street Woodbrook on, Saturday 15th October, 2016, at 11:00 a.m., thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com