THOMPSON, NORMAN: The beauty of death is that it is a constant reminder of the limited time we spend here in this unique life on Earth. It is the ongoing wakeup call that reminds us to be joyous, to laugh, to love, to be compassionate and grateful, and most of all to forgive.

And Norman forgave you see no one is truly lost when they remain in the hearts and minds of those who love them Norman would never be forgotten and will always be the: Son of: Oliver and Agatha Thompson (Dec.) Brother of: Yvonne, Pearl, Meryvn, Bertrand, Betty & Julie Nephew of: Fitzpatrick Thompson Father of: Vernon, Verna, Michael, Earl, Yvette, Ross, Neil, Mervyn, Cindy- Ann, Dionne, Barry, Brianne & Dwayne.

Father In Law of: Angela, Cherry-Ann, Ann- Marie, Candice, Anna Maria & Rodney, Rodney, Curline & Aubrey Edwards (deceased). Grandfather of: Twenty Five (25) Gand childrenGreat Grandfather of: Five (5) Great Grand Children Uncle of: Atta boy, Peter, Ann and others Cousins of: Barbara, Shurlan, The Traceys, The Rajkumars and The Richardsons Friend of: Yasim Abu Bakr, Von Murray, Harvey, Sailor and many, many others.

The Funeral Service for the Late Norman Thompson takes place on Saturday 15th October, 2016 at The Anglican Church in the Diocese of Trinidad & Tobago Parish of St. Michael & All Angels located on Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin at 1:30 P.M. followed by cremation at Belgroves Crematorium at # 10 Orange Grove Road, Trincity at 5:00 P.M. Enquires can be made at 223- 2178 Ext. 556. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves.com