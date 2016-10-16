ABRAHAM SELMA passed away on 7th October, 2016. Daughter of the late Cornelius Whiskey and Iris Abraham. Mother of Kern and Kadisha Duncan. Sister of Allison, Antoinette, Cornelius Jnr. (deceased), Kenneth, Vaught, Alicia and Marvin. Niece of Elsa Daniel, Tekla Mottley and Martha Douglas. Aunt of Natoya, Nikita, Akil, Sade, Dwayne, Kyma, Naraljah, Shaquane and Kadeem. Great Aunt of many. Friend of Marilyn Peters-Simon, Pamela, Alva, Bertram Scott and others.

Funeral at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday 18th October, 2016 at St. Margaret s Anglican Church, Belmont thence to the Tunapuna Public Cemetery. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.com