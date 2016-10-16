FERGUSON FALCON age 96 of 123 Second Street, Barataria died on 13th October, 2016. Husband of Phyllis Ferguson. Step Father of Cleve Calderon. Father in law of Ruby Calderon. Brother of Victor Ferguson. Brother in law of Cindy Ferguson. Uncle of many. Relative of the Nicholson Family of Tobago. Friend of Yolande Chenwing and many others. Former Member of the Broadway Taxi Stand.

Funeral service for the late Falcon Ferguson takes place at 9:00 am on Tuesday 18th October, 2016 at the St. Theresa's RC Church, 6th Avenue, Malick, Barataria thence to the Western Cemetery. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, 663- 1010.