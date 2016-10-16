Born, raised and died at 17 Eastern Main Road, Petit Bourg, San Juan, Valerie Belgrave was one of T&T’s celebrated artists specialising in the batik craft.
ROSLYN FORTUNE
ROSLYN FORTUNE retired principal formerly of Gopaul Land, Marabella died peacefully at Augustus Long Hospital on Thursday 13th October; 2016 at the age of 69 She was the loving Daughter of:Hilda and Joseph Gopaul Wife of: Desmond Fortune Mother of: Genieve Fortune Nicholas,Karlene,Stephen and Kern Sister of: Kelvin, Mavis, Edwin, Robert, Evelyn, Andrew and Ruth Relative of: the Gopaul, Samuel and Fortune Families
The funeral service for the late Roslyn Fortune will be held on Tuesday 18th October, 2016 at St. Peter Anglican Church, Pointe-A-Pierre Followed by cremation at Belgroves Crematorium at 2.00pm Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Roslyn Fortune, please logon to www.belgroves.com
