KALLOO: Donald- formerly of Evans Street, Curepe, departed this life on Sunday 16th October, 2016 at his residence in St.Helena at the age of 81. He was the:- Husband of: Pearl Kalloo. Father of: Dale, Sabrina and Saundra-Lyn. Grandfather of: Dayna, Devon and Sonia.Brother of: Joshua, David, Ivan, Iris, Rosie, Pope and Flora (All Deceased). In- Law of: Cherry, Joerg and Darren.

The funeral service for the late Donald Kalloo takes place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 19th October, 2016 at Curepe Presbyterian Church, Corner Joyeau & Lyndon Streets, Curepe followed by cremation at Belgroves Crematorium, #10 Orange Grove Road, Trincity at 2:00 p.m.. For enquiries please contact 223-2178 Ext. 556. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves. com