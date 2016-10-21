HOSEIN, AMIR (Cuando) passed away on Monday October 17, 2016. Retired Police Officer. Son of Narissha and Ali Hosein (deceased). Devoted husband of Jennifer. Father of Natalie, Tricia and Daryl. Father in law of Leslie and Charlene. Brother of Shafena, Faisal, Alim (deceased), Sharena and Fareeda. Grandfather of Mya, Malia (deceased), Maleek, Serenity and Liam.

Funeral takes place on Friday October 21 at 11:00a.m. at Allen's Funeral Home, 7 Broadway, Arima.