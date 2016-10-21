West Indies opening batsman Leon Johnson says he wants to do well for the West Indies and fellow left hander Darren Bravo mentioned that he saw it in his eyes.
Friday, October 21, 2016
JOSEPH, BRYAN of #16 Southern Main Road, Enterprise died on 19th October 2016. Son of Mother Sylvia Joseph and the late Rev. Fellington Joseph. Father of David, Omar, Jeff and Earl. Brother of Hollis, Henry, Ferdinand, Derrick, Allan, Jerry, Mary, Donna, Bernadine, Jacqueline, Arlene, Sharon, Carmeal, Jesie (dec), Hilton (dec) and Delaon (dec).
Funeral will take place on Saturday 22nd October 2016 at 2:00pm at the Bibleway Church, Kenny Cyrus Street, Enterprise and thence to the Hassarath Road Cemetery. For enquiries please contact Clark & Battoo Chaguanas @ 665-5266.
