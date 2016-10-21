SEEPERSAD; Mary. Widow of Edward. Beloved mother of Trot, Bliss and Dawn. Mother-in-law of Gil Ramkissoon and Christian Pouchet. Grandmother of Gevan, Christopher (Chimene) and Charrise Ramkissoon. Aunt of Margaret, Curtis, Carolyn, Suzanne and Nadine Seepersad and Carol and Gregory Lalbiharrie. Sister-in-law of Irma Seepersad. Relative of the Seepersad, Battoo, Jodhan and Lalbiharrie families. Mary was loving cared for by Geoff and Yvonne Parsons.

Funeral on Friday 21st October, 2016 at 10.30 a.m. at St. Finbar's R.C. Church, Morne Coco Road. Interment follows at Woodbrook Cemetery, Mucurapo Road. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken up for Emmanuel Cradle. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo. com