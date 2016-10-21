LEZAMA: Veronica- formerly of Chaguanas departed this life on Monday 17th October, 2016 at Westshore Medical at the age of 86. Mother of: Stephanie Fingal, Cynthia Konnerth, Marilyn Keens- Douglas, Bernadette Smith, Marcella Kalpee and Derek Lezama. Grand Mother of: Twelve (12). Sister of: Ena Moore. In Law of: The Lezama Families. Aunt of: Maria, Courtney and Roger. Cousin of: The County and Marchan Families Other: Member of The St Vincent De Paul Society.

The funeral service for the late Veronica Lezama takes place on Saturday 22nd October, 2016 from 10:00am at St Phillip and St James Roman Catholic Church Chaguanas. Followed by an Interment at Chaguanas Roman Catholic Cemetery.

An offering will be taken up for St Vincent De Paul Society, all wreaths can be delivered to Belgroves Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Belgroves Funeral Home Edinburgh Chaguanas 223- 2178 Ext. 523.