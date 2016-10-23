DUEMONTE: JENNY of 859 Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro passed away on October 20th, 2016 at the age of 52.

The funeral service of the late JENNY DUEMONTE will take place on Monday 24th October, 2016 at 2:00p.m. at St. Theresa s R. C. Church, Rio Claro followed by burial at Dades Trace Cemetery, Rio Claro. Enquires can be made to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd., #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (652-4261 or 657-5465).