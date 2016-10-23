FLEMING, LENNARD KENNETH aka Cappy, formerly of Marabella departed this life on Monday 17th October, 2016 at the age of 57. He would be lovingly remembered as the Son of: the late Ernest Rimple and Lyris Fleming Father of: Kareem and Akeila Brother of: Jennitha Castro(dec.), Omega Scott, Jocelyn Glossette, Gwendolyn Carabon(dec), Alpha Fleming, Sterling Fleming, Gemma Fleming-Christmas, Michael Fleming and Kennedy Fleming

Brother in law: Barba and Carolyn Uncle of: Ian, Kathleeen, Richard, Anthony, Denise, Wendy, Keith, Sydney, Desmond, Cherry, Annmarie, Kirt, Christian, David, Joy, Valarie, Randy, Randolph, Stacy, Jason (dec), Aquila, Goldy and Christian- Cousin of: Whooze, Vernon, Terrence, Terry, Linda and Mavis Relative of: the Fleming, Rimple, Matthew and Christopher Families Friend of: Lester, Bobby, Anthony, Glenford, Denise and many others

The funeral service for the late Kenneth Lennard Fleming (Cappy) will be held at Marabella Open Bible Church, #19-23 Crescent Drive, Marabella on Monday 24th October, 2016 at 11.00a.m. Followed by cremation at Belgroves Crematorium #107-109 Coffee Street, San Fernando @2.00pm Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Kenneth Lennard Fleming please logon to www.belgroves. com