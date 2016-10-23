You are here

Home

​FLEMING, LENNARD KENNETH

Published: 
Sunday, October 23, 2016

FLEMING, LENNARD KENNETH aka Cappy, formerly of Marabella departed this life on Monday 17th October, 2016 at the age of 57. He would be lovingly remembered as the Son of: the late Ernest Rimple and Lyris Fleming Father of: Kareem and Akeila Brother of: Jennitha Castro(dec.), Omega Scott, Jocelyn Glossette, Gwendolyn Carabon(dec), Alpha Fleming, Sterling Fleming, Gemma Fleming-Christmas, Michael Fleming and Kennedy Fleming

Brother in law: Barba and Carolyn Uncle of: Ian, Kathleeen, Richard, Anthony, Denise, Wendy, Keith, Sydney, Desmond, Cherry, Annmarie, Kirt, Christian, David, Joy, Valarie, Randy, Randolph, Stacy, Jason (dec), Aquila, Goldy and Christian- Cousin of: Whooze, Vernon, Terrence, Terry, Linda and Mavis Relative of: the Fleming, Rimple, Matthew and Christopher Families Friend of: Lester, Bobby, Anthony, Glenford, Denise and many others

The funeral service for the late Kenneth Lennard Fleming (Cappy) will be held at Marabella Open Bible Church, #19-23 Crescent Drive, Marabella on Monday 24th October, 2016 at 11.00a.m. Followed by cremation at Belgroves Crematorium #107-109 Coffee Street, San Fernando @2.00pm Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Kenneth Lennard Fleming please logon to www.belgroves. com

Deathnotices
Previous Article
​DUEMONTE: JENNY
Next Article
​SEEPERSAD; Mary