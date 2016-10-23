STEUART, BERTIE passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th October, 2016. Husband of Allana. Father of Warren, Anya, Laura and Logan. Father in law of Annalisa, Chris and Ashley. Grandfather of Jada, Dillon, Ryan and Elijah. Brother of Bernsie and Polo. Brother in law of Astrid (dec), Bryan, Dave (Charlie), Glenn, Arnold (dec) and Liz.

Funeral service for the late Bertie Steuart takes place at The Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval on Thursday 27th October, 2016 at 10:00am. Funeral entrusted to C&B, 625-1170. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.