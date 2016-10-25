DE FOUR FOUCHE, Elaine affectionately known as Auntie E, was born on March 29th 1917, left us to join her Father in Heaven on October 18th, 2016. She worked for the Government as Secretary to the Chief Architect. Elaine was born to Veronica and Andrew DeFour in Belmont, Port of Spain. Married to Rex Fouche who she will be joining in Heaven. Sister of Norma Salandy (deceased, Veronica (Girlie) Defour, Fr. Reginald Defour, Rose Mc Allister (deceased) and Arden Defour, Elaine leaves behind a host of Nieces and Nephews who loved her dearly and family and friends who will miss her.

Funeral at 9:00 am Thursday 27th October, 2016 at St. Francis R.C. Church, Belmont thence to the Woodbrook Cemetery. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo. com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170