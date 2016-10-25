GRENADE, ANGELA 83 years formerly of Abbeypujab Street, Carenage died in Brooklyn, NY on 20th October 2016. Wife of deceased Rudolph Grenade. Mother of Ian (deceased) and Marcia Grenade. Family- Logan, Rivers, Francis, Charles, Tejmul, Grenade, Crosby, Renwick- Gordon, Gordon, Roberts, Smith, Jeffrey.

Funeral services for the late Angela Grenade takes place in Brooklyn, NY.