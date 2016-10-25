You are here

Home

​GRENADE, ANGELA

Published: 
Tuesday, October 25, 2016

GRENADE, ANGELA 83 years formerly of Abbeypujab Street, Carenage died in Brooklyn, NY on 20th October 2016. Wife of deceased Rudolph Grenade. Mother of Ian (deceased) and Marcia Grenade. Family- Logan, Rivers, Francis, Charles, Tejmul, Grenade, Crosby, Renwick- Gordon, Gordon, Roberts, Smith, Jeffrey.

Funeral services for the late Angela Grenade takes place in Brooklyn, NY.

Deathnotices