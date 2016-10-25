International runners continued their dominance of the University of the West Indies Sports and Physical Education Centre (UWI-Spec) international half marathon, as Kenya’s Hillary Kiptanui Too...
You are here
GRENADE, ANGELA
Published:
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
GRENADE, ANGELA 83 years formerly of Abbeypujab Street, Carenage died in Brooklyn, NY on 20th October 2016. Wife of deceased Rudolph Grenade. Mother of Ian (deceased) and Marcia Grenade. Family- Logan, Rivers, Francis, Charles, Tejmul, Grenade, Crosby, Renwick- Gordon, Gordon, Roberts, Smith, Jeffrey.
Funeral services for the late Angela Grenade takes place in Brooklyn, NY.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online