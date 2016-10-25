JAIKARAN, AVA CHUNKY died on the 23rd October 2016. She was the mother of Kevin (Ryan), Andy and Lana. Mother-in-law of Andrew and Ayanna. Grandmother of Emily, Aiden and Austin. Former wife of William. Sister of Ramkissoon, Ramdeo, Joseph, Sogrim, Ramnath, Linnette, Basmati and Anne. Aunt of many. Friend to many.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th October 2016 from the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Southern Main Road, California, at 10:00 am followed by cremation on the Shore of Peace. For enquiries; call C&B: (868) 652-3488. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com