MUNGAL, RALPH formerly of Cross Crossing departed this life on Saturday 22nd October, 2016 at the age of 81. He would be lovingly remembered as the Husband of: Sylvia Mungal. Father of: Russel, Anthony, Bryan, Allan & Karen Grandfather of: Matthew, Myles, Jason, Leah, Paul, Leticia, Dacian, Anthony & Nicholas. Son of: The late Sumaria & Babwah Mungal. Relatives of: The Mungal, Boodhoo & Ramjohn Families

The funeral service for the late Ralph Mungal will be held on Wednesday 26th October, 2016 at First Church of the Open Bible San Fernando at 10:00 am.