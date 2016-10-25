​SLINGER: PAUL JOHN VERE

Charles, Martineau for Olympia final T&T will be represented at next year’s Mr & Ms Olympia, the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding and fitness, thanks to veteran muscleman Darrem Charles and emerging talent Laurelle...

Gabriel takes five but Windies struggle T&T’s giant fast bowler Shannon Gabriel grabbed his first ever five-wicket haul in Test cricket but the batsmen could not back him up on the second day of the second Test of the Haier Cup...

Best chance for Equinette Equinette has been journeyed more than 670 miles from Sussex for a moderate ‘aged’ Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle fibresand today; the lengths that some will go to get a...

T&T’s Lewis takes over at CANOC President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis, is now the interim president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).

Moderator of Presbyterian church: Spare education from cutbacks The moderator of the Synod Presbyterian Church has criticised Education Minister Anthony Garcia over recent statements in which he challenged denominational schools to be more proactive in raising...

New Play Festival premieres next weekend The New Play Festival 2016, which will run October 28- 31, is the brainchild of legendary T&T thespian Tony Hall.

Olympian George seeks to build future champions Olympic judo athlete Christopher George plans to mount a one-man crusade aimed at clearing a smoother path for the nation’s emerging athletes in their global development. Build A ChampionTT is the...

Sealy first Caribbean golfer in LPGA Tour Top T&T golfer Monifa Sealy is well poised to be the first T&T and Caribbean golfer to compete professionally at the LPGA.