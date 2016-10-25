T&T will be represented at next year’s Mr & Ms Olympia, the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding and fitness, thanks to veteran muscleman Darrem Charles and emerging talent Laurelle...
SLINGER: PAUL JOHN VERE
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
SLINGER: PAUL JOHN VERE, OBE. Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, coach and mentor to many, Paul Slinger, died on Friday, October 21st, 2016 surrounded by family at his home, “The Tower” in St Paul's, Grenada, after a long illness. He was 82. He is survived by his beloved wife Victoria, his younger brother and sister, Nigel and Sonya, his three daughters Isabelle, Anne- Marie and Sarah, their mother, Mary-Ann, and his grandchildren, Nerine, Laya and Max, nieces Lisa, Vanessa & Gina and nephew Peter. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
