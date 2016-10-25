You are here

SLINGER: PAUL JOHN VERE

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

SLINGER: PAUL JOHN VERE, OBE. Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, coach and mentor to many, Paul Slinger, died on Friday, October 21st, 2016 surrounded by family at his home, “The Tower” in St Paul's, Grenada, after a long illness. He was 82. He is survived by his beloved wife Victoria, his younger brother and sister, Nigel and Sonya, his three daughters Isabelle, Anne- Marie and Sarah, their mother, Mary-Ann, and his grandchildren, Nerine, Laya and Max, nieces Lisa, Vanessa & Gina and nephew Peter. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.

