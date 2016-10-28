THOM: TERENCE: Ret'd teacher 74 years, died on the 22nd October 2016. Beloved Husband of Barbara. Father of eight. Grandfather of 5. Brother of Patricia, Myrtle (Tony) and Ronald (Judi). Uncle of 7. Member of the Lay Carmelites and the Legion of Mary. Founder of the All Night Vigil Movement. Friend of the Matelot Villagers and many others.

Funeral at 9.30am Saturday 29th October at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception P.O.S.