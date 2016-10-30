GUNNESS: GRACE age 84years, died peacefully on 27th October, 2016. Wife of Carlyle (dec.). Mother of Carlyle Jr. (dec.) and Anthony (dec). Grandmother of Carla. Great Grandmother of Kenli. In Law of Anya and Mazmine. Sister of Prof. Ken Ramchand, Margot Webster, Reynold Ramchand of Orlando and deceased brothers- George, Leo, Frank, Vivian and Oswald. Sister in Law of Muriel (dec.), Dolores (dec.), Sheila, Averil, Dianne and Christopher Webster. Loving Aunt of the Ramchands, Jagdeos, Gunnesses and Websters. Adopted Mother of the Rajcoomars and many others.

Funeral service for the late Grace Gunness takes place at 9:00am on Monday 31st October, 2016 at the Curepe Presbyterian Church, Lyndon Street, Curepe thence to the Tacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua for cremation at 11:00am. No flowers by request. Enquiries, Lee s Funeral Directors, St. Augustine, 663-1010.