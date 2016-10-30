OUR DEAREST George Alfred Mouttet Snr departed this life peacefully on the 26th October 2016. He was the loving husband of Maria-Ann Mouttet, father of George Jnr (Sharon), Peter (Liselle dec d), Francis (dec d), Lisa, Mark (Rachel), Martin, Laura- Lee and Jo-Anne (Bevan). Loving grandfather of Trystan, Josh-Tyler, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Ethan, Justin, Christian, Reese, fourlegged Dolly-Teresa and Cleopatra, adopted granddaughter Moira Vieira.

The brother and in lawof Victor (Christine), Lillian Lum Kong (Robert), Andrew (Sandra) Angela Gatt (Gordon), Marie, Joan Vieira (dec d)/ Brian, Carmen (dec d), Barbara Roberts (dec d)/ Larry, Paul (dec d)/ Patrice, Denis Ghatt (Christine), John Ghatt (dec d)/ Dale, Connie Xavier (Phillip), adopted brother Johnny Walker (Kathleen). Uncle, adopted grandfather and friend of many.

Funeral Mass will be held onWednesday 2nd November at 10am, St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Couva, followed by a Private Interment. No flowers by request, a special collection will be taken up for The Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd.