DENNER, ERROL FITZHERBERT
Published:
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
DENNER, ERROL FITZHERBERT formerly of Port of Spain and retiree of BWIA, died on Friday 21st October 2016. Father of Desmond, Richard, Errol Jr. & Anthony.
Funeral will take place on Wednesday 2nd November 2016 at Clark & Battoo Funeral Home Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain at 9:00am and thence to the Cinerary Long Circular Road, St. James for cremation at 11:00am. For enquiries please contact Clark & Battoo Chaguanas @ 665-5266.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online