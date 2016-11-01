ST. LOUIS: DIANNE HELEN passed away peacefully on Friday, 28th October, 2016. Daughter of Eldon and Ena St. Louis (both deceased). Relative and friend of many.

Funeral Mass of the late Dianne Helen St. Louis takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 3rd November, 2016 at The Church of The Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval. Private Cremation. For enquiries please contact R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited at 223-2007/637-2009.