WILLIAMS, MARJORIE of #4 Picton Street Ext, San Juan died Wednesday 26th Oct, 2016 Retiree of Gov t Printery. Wife of Kelvin Williams aka Sheppy. Mother of Sherwin, Sharon and (Seon deceased). Stepmom of Beverly. Mother-in-law of Gillian Gill-Williams. Grandmother of Shaquille, Emmanuel, Anna-Maria, Vianney-Marie, Joseph, Christian and Mark. Sister of Hollis, Monica and Marva (all deceased). Glenda, Kenneth, John, Elvin, Debbie and Lindra.

Funeral at 11:00 am Wednesday 2nd November, 2016 at St. John s the Baptist R.C. Church, San Juan thence to the San Juan R.C. Cemetery. TO SEND CONDO LENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170