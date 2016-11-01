She was one of T&T’s iconic actresses with an infectious laugh, these were the words used to describe Shirley “Beulah” King, 73, who died yesterday just four days after her husband was laid to...
WILLIAMS, MARJORIE
WILLIAMS, MARJORIE of #4 Picton Street Ext, San Juan died Wednesday 26th Oct, 2016 Retiree of Gov t Printery. Wife of Kelvin Williams aka Sheppy. Mother of Sherwin, Sharon and (Seon deceased). Stepmom of Beverly. Mother-in-law of Gillian Gill-Williams. Grandmother of Shaquille, Emmanuel, Anna-Maria, Vianney-Marie, Joseph, Christian and Mark. Sister of Hollis, Monica and Marva (all deceased). Glenda, Kenneth, John, Elvin, Debbie and Lindra.
Funeral at 11:00 am Wednesday 2nd November, 2016 at St. John s the Baptist R.C. Church, San Juan thence to the San Juan R.C. Cemetery. TO SEND CONDO LENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170
