OSBOURNE, KENNETH WAKEFIELD of 144 Emerald Drive, Diamond Vale. Age 91, died peacefully at home on 29th October, 2016. Son of Ouida Osbourne (dec.) Husband of Jacqueline Osbourne Father of Kenneth Jr., Wayne, Patricia and Lennox.

Fatherin- law of Donna, Fitzroy and Ava. Brother-in-law of Joan Daniel, Marjorie Alexander, Merlyn Vidale, Audrey Ashton and Winston Daniel (dec.) Grandfather of Nieja, Akyann, Kyn, Kenon, Keone, Khalid, Tamaan, Tamika, Sylva, Khera, Ryan and Rhia. Great Grandfather of Eight(8). Uncle of Jan Osbourne, Kathy, Hazel-Ann, Marcia, Lisa, Lester, Michelle, Sean, Ian and Barry. Relative of the Osbournes. Friend of the Woo Ling family, Siewdath Maharaj and many others.

Funeral service of the late Kenneth Osbourne takes place at the All Saint's Anglican Church, Marli Street at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 4th November, 2016 thence to the Western Cemetery, St. James. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo. com.