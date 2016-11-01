ST. LOUIS: DIANNE HELEN passed away peacefully on Friday, 28th October, 2016. Daughter of Eldon and Ena St. Louis (both deceased). Relative of the Johnsons, Gittens, Gillezeaus, Hatts, Quashs, De Silvas, Seignorets, St. Louis, Hernandez, Thomas and Pattersons, friend of many. Former teacher at Providence Girls Secondary School 1968- 1999.

Funeral Mass of the late Dianne Helen St. Louis takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 3rd November, 2016 at The Church of The Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval. Private Cremation. A collection will be taken up for The Vitas House Hospice. For enquiries please contact R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited at 223-2007/637-2009.