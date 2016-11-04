You are here

​DUVAL, MELANIE

Published: 
Friday, November 4, 2016

DUVAL, MELANIE passed away peacefully at Vitas House Hospice on Thursday 3rd November, 2016. Mother of Jamie, Joey and Ashley. Grandmother of Zane, Jessie and Anabelle. Sister of Paul and Ruth. Beloved friend of many.

Funeral arrangements to be announced in subsequent notice. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/ 04.

