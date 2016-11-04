The T&T Chess Foundation’s annual Junior Chess Grand Prix will present the second of its four one-day tournaments at the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School, Sangster Hill Road,...
Friday, November 4, 2016
DUVAL, MELANIE passed away peacefully at Vitas House Hospice on Thursday 3rd November, 2016. Mother of Jamie, Joey and Ashley. Grandmother of Zane, Jessie and Anabelle. Sister of Paul and Ruth. Beloved friend of many.
Funeral arrangements to be announced in subsequent notice. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/ 04.
