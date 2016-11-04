QUAMINA-WONG KANG: SHERMA of 97 Country Road, Orange Grove, Trincity passed peacefully on Sunday October 30, 2016. She was the loving wife of Stephen Wong Kang, daughter of Ansell (deceased) and Lucille Quamina. Daughter-in-law of Charles V. and Sybil Wong Kang (both deceased).

Niece of Sybil Haynes, Elsie Walker, Agnes Birkett, Phyllis Haynes, Grace Peters, Ken and Norma Burkett and Janet Mc Colin. Sister- in-law of Agnes (Ricardo), Mary (Gerry deceased), Emily (Sean), Francis (Hazel), Martin, George (Joan), Peter (Yolanda), Margaret (Glen) Loving aunt of many. Cousin of the Walkers, Dr. Neil Peters, Cheryl Simmons, Michelle Birkett, Eulin and Glenda Cooper, Linda Quamina Aiyejina, Donna Rosales- Gray and the Coker, Nicholas and Quamina families.

Godmother of Alistair, Sherwin, Lori and Luke. Dearest friend of Professor Margaret Rouse- Jones, Maureen Henry, Annette Knight, Carol Tarradath. Special friend of Maria and Ken Maharaj.

The Funeral Service for the late Sherma Quamina-Wong Kang takes place from 1:00 pm on Friday 4th November 2016 at Fatima R.C. Church, Curepe. Cremation will be at 5:00 pm at the Tacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken up for the Living Water Community. Enquiries, Lee s Funeral Directors, St. Augustine, 663-1010.