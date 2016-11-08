RUSSELL Daphne died on 2nd November, 2016. Aged 84. Wife of Harold Russell. Mother of Patrick Russell (Dec.), Gizelle Russell, Derek Russell (Dec.), Neil Russell and Donar Thomas. Grandmother of Patrick Marc Russell, Maurice Russell, Sean Russell, Marika Mendz, Makira Mendez and Benoit Russell.

Great Grandmother of Naomi Russell. Sister of Conrad Cunin, Carol Mollineau, Hippolite Cunin, Emily Cunin and Lydia Richards (Dec). Sisterin- law of Kenneth Mollineau. Mother-in-law of Nadine Alexander Russell. Grand mother-in-law of Rachel Russell. Aunt of Andre Richards and family. Friend of many.

Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 9th November, 2016 at 10.30am.From Our Lady Of Lourdes R.C. Church, Maraval. Interment follows at the Mucurapo Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: (868) 625- 1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com