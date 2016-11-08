With the Carnival 2017 mas band launch cycle almost complete, fun-lovers had the opportunity to add another level of excitement in the build up to the national festival, through the unveiling of a...
DUVAL, MELANIE
Published:
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
DUVAL, MELANIE passed away peacefully at Vitas House Hospice on Thursday 3rd November, 2016. Mother of Jamie, Joey and Ashley. Grandmother of Zane, Jessie and Anabelle. Sister of Paul and Ruth. Beloved friend of many.
Funeral service for the late Melanie Duval takes place at St. Ann's R.C. Church, St. Ann's on Wednesday 9th November, 2016 at 9:00am, followed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/ 04.
