DUVAL, MELANIE passed away peacefully at Vitas House Hospice on Thursday 3rd November, 2016. Mother of Jamie, Joey and Ashley. Grandmother of Zane, Jessie and Anabelle. Sister of Paul and Ruth. Beloved friend of many.

Funeral service for the late Melanie Duval takes place at St. Ann's R.C. Church, St. Ann's on Wednesday 9th November, 2016 at 9:00am, followed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/ 04.