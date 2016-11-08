JAMES: Sheila died on 2nd November 2016. Wife of the late Robert James. Mother of Lisa, Jillian and Nicolette James. Grandmother of Samara Sibblies, Alexander and Angelique. Sister of Jocelyn Danclair. Relative of the H li Fli D l i d Hypolite, Felix, Danclair and the Cabrera families. In law of the James family. Friend of Inez Thomas, Claudette Chin Chuck, Merle Carter, Julie Xavier, Deloris Claxton, David Smith and many others.

Funeral service on Wednesday 9th November 2016 at 10am from St.John's the Baptist R.C. Church San Juan thence to the San Juan Public Cemetery.

