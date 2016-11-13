LE PLATTE: KEN Simon, a.k.a. ‘Baldwin’ of Maraval, died at the age of 55, on Wednesday 9th November, 2016. He was the son of Laurence Le Platte & the late Eula Le Platte. Adopted father of Ezekel & Shakirah. Brother of Helen, Carly, Claudette, Yvette, Cinty (Deceased), Freddy, Thomas, Olivia, Christopher & Marlene.

Uncle of Worren, Dale, Anthony, Renny, Corey, Alisha, Janelle, Tracy, Dominic Jr., Jewel & 25 others. Great Uncle of many. Brother-in-law of Josh, Primus, Venessa, Denzil (Deceased), Rogers (Deceased) & Arlene. Friend of Lum, Jenson, Avon, Duge, Bucks, Jamah, & many others.

The funeral of the late Ken Simon Le Platte, a.k.a. ‘Baldwin’, takes place at 3:30p.m. on Monday 14th November, 2016, from the Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Saddle Road, Maraval thence to the Churchyard Cemetery for the interment. Enquires could be made to L. Armstrong’s Funeral Home Ltd. Tel# 623-8582/ 625-0715.