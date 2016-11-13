TALMA, THORA passed away peacefully on Saturday 5th November, 2016. Mother of Brenda, Jean, Mark, Monique, Bret and Adrian. Grandmother of Britt (deceased), Corinne, Ryan, Victoria, Jean- Philippe, Adam, Daniel, Matthew, Andrew, Nial (deceased), Rae, Jessica and Liam. Great grandmother of Ashley. Mother-in-law of Winston, Philippa, Yvette, Nigel, Anne and Susan.

Funeral mass for the late Thora Talma takes place at The Assumption R. C. Church, Long Circular Road on Monday 14th November, 2016 at 9:30am, thence to the St. James Crematorium. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.