He flipped the script with the help of 57 million voters and the US won’t be the same for the next four years.
You are here
THOMAS, RAYMOND
Published:
Sunday, November 13, 2016
THOMAS, RAYMOND. Died 5th November, 2016. Brother of Doreen Bascombe, Thaddeus and Terrence Jones. Nephew of Carman Henry (USA), Julia Paul (Grenada), Uncle of Elton, Harry and Rodney Bascombe, Dianne Bailey, Ann Marie Gomez, Patricia (USA), Jenny (England), Jimmy (USA), Leniel and Carlyle (both Grenada). Brotherin- law of Iris Jones and others.
Funeral at 10am Monday 14th November, 2016 at Clark and Battoo's Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain thence to the Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St. James at 12noon. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625- 1170
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online