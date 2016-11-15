CHARLES: FELIX LEO aka 'Sonnyboy' of Alex Trace, De Gannes, Siparia passed away on November 12th, 2016 at the age of 85. He will lovingly remember as the Son of the late Neza Elbourne-Charles and James Charles. Husband of Sybil Charles. Father of Keith Charles (Alyssa) USA, Carol Charles-Austin (Rudin), Cheryl, Charles-Duval (Noel) USA, Selwyn Charles (USA), Dr. Kenneth Charles (Desiree) Mt. Hope, Christopher Charles (dec), Janet Raymond and Monica Raymond (dec).

Brother of Cecil (USA), Errol (USA), Sheila, Anthony and the late Knolly, Reynold, Wilma, Cassim and Cyril. Brother-in-law of Linda Hunt- Charles (USA), Cynthia Andrews (USA), Vernie Andrews, Lenore Charles (USA) and Anthony Bascombe. Grandfather of Warren Austin, Whitney Austin, Casey Charles (USA), Nickie Charles (USA), Ravahn Duval (USA), Allan-Michael Duval (USA) and Shani Charles. Uncle of Pastor Bernard Andrews, Claudette, Vena, Junior, Derl, Christopher, Dennies, Patrice, Pernell and many others.

Nephew of Melvina De Verteuil Relative of the Charles, Elbourne, Vidal and Dingwell families.

The funeral service of the late FELIX LEO CHARLES aka 'Sonnyboy' will take place on Wednesday 16th November, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. at J. E. Guide Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd. #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando followed by Cremation at 11:00 a.m. Enquires can be made to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd., #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (652-4261 or 657-5465).