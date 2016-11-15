GOINDOO; Kevans passed away peacefully on 10th November, 2016. Son of Rita and Evans Goindoo (both deceased). Husband of Nalini Goindoo. Father of Joanne, Cherry-Ann, Glen, Clem, Rachel-Ann, Keesha, Keran & Kevana. Brother of Winston (Pat), Alan, Steve, Lynda, Liana & Venita. Grandfather of 12 .

Funeral at 1.00 p.m. on Wednesday 16th November, 2016 at Church of the Assumption, Maraval followed by interment at Woodbrook Cemetery, Mucurapo Road. For enquiries, call C&B 625- 1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.- com